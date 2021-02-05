Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lessened by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.