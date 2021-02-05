Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after buying an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after buying an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after buying an additional 1,701,421 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.25 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

