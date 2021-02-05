CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 454,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.27. 236,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,395. The company has a market capitalization of $665.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $45.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

