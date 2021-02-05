Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases Earnings Results

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Cigna updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 20.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $20.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $14.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.38. 3,796,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,668. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.23 and its 200-day moving average is $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,117 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

