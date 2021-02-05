Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,159,000 after acquiring an additional 241,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,226,000 after acquiring an additional 83,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,058,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI opened at $205.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.15). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,859 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,432. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.