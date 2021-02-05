CIBC Begins Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

CIBC began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP opened at $38.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.75 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $39.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 130.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 25.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 148,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.