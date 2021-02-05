Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.36

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHUY. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.39.

Get Chuy's alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $766.92 million, a PE ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 330.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 210,630 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 20.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.