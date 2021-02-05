Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stake Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $211.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $218.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

