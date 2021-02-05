Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDSVF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF traded up $121.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8,848.34. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 90. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $6,428.00 and a 52-week high of $9,880.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9,358.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,610.16.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

