Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDSVF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF traded up $121.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8,848.34. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 90. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $6,428.00 and a 52-week high of $9,880.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9,358.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,610.16.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and Küfferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.