Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,492.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,479.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 176.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,553.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,425.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,301.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,776.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

