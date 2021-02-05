Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $83,911,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $47,797,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $41,642,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $39,609,000. Finally, Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $32,460,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.