China Medicine Co. (OTCMKTS:CHME) Short Interest Update

China Medicine Co. (OTCMKTS:CHME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:CHME opened at $0.03 on Friday. China Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.
China Medicine Company Profile
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for China Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.