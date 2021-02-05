China Medicine Co. (OTCMKTS:CHME) Short Interest Update

China Medicine Co. (OTCMKTS:CHME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CHME opened at $0.03 on Friday. China Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

Get China Medicine alerts:

China Medicine Company Profile

China Medicine Corporation produces and distributes prescription and over the counter drugs, traditional Chinese medicine products, herbs and dietary-supplements, medical devices, and medical formulations in China. The company offers various products for applications, including oncology, high blood pressure, and removal of toxins from food and animal feeds.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for China Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.