Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

