Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) (CVE:CKG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) (CVE:CKG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $4.79. Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 31,600 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.47 million and a PE ratio of -1,016.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.30.

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) (CVE:CKG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the Metates project, which comprises 14 mineral concessions totaling 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

