Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $4.70. Cheetah Mobile shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 152,352 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.39.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CMCM)
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.
See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.