Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $4.70. Cheetah Mobile shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 152,352 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

