Charles A. Ruffel Acquires 3,636 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,862,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,449,000 after buying an additional 702,891 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 288,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 185,993 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 198,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 263,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.