Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Century Aluminum for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is witnessing sluggish demand across key regions and sectors. It is seeing weak demand for aluminum in all of its end markets in the United States and Europe. The coronavirus outbreak has also put pressure on margins. Additionally, Century Aluminum has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. The current structure of the power contract requires the company to purchase a portion of the power requirements from the state power company. These charges double the delivery cost compared to the competitive market. The company is looking for ways to minimize this cost and buy power from the free market but until then it continues to incur this additional expense.”

Century Aluminum stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $991.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $663,366. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

