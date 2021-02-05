CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,850 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $79,916,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102,658 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,310 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,861 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

