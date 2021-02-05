CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,850 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,886 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after buying an additional 2,281,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,220,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

HPE stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

