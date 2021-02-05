CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NYSE TM opened at $148.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $156.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.