CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 4,817 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.5325 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

