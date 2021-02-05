CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $143.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day moving average is $125.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

