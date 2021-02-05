CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $523,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Insiders have sold 286,425 shares of company stock worth $26,144,951 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

