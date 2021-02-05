CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

