CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hess were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,116,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,508,000 after acquiring an additional 186,811 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

HES opened at $57.87 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,593 shares of company stock worth $23,600,508. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

