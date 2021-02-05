CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,748,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $124.07 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,776 shares of company stock worth $15,088,808.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

