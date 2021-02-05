CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $257,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $843,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on A shares. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,776 shares of company stock worth $15,088,808 in the last three months.

NYSE:A opened at $124.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

