CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.