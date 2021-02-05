CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,167 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

