CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,167 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Sanofi
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.
