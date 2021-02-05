CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys New Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Airlines by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after buying an additional 1,179,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,571,000 after buying an additional 278,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,556,000 after acquiring an additional 691,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in United Airlines by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 94,057 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $82.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

In other news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

