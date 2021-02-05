CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 60 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $847,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $300.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.67.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.