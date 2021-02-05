CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 60 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $847,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADSK opened at $300.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.67.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
