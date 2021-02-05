CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,829. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

