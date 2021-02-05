CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $90,393,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 379,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,242,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,938,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.59.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $584,580.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,680 shares of company stock worth $5,965,476 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.