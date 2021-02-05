Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

CLS stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Celestica by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 95.8% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

