Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Celanese by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

CE opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average is $117.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $140.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

