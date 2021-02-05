CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 1,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The stock has a market cap of $82.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; and credit cards.

