Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

NYSE CTLT opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $124.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 26.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 67.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 562.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,642 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

