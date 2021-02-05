Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Down 9.1%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 156,447,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 306,125,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

About Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

