Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,480 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 425.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

IYJ stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

