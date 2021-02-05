Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 1,137,029 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 817,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSPR. Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $327.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.74.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth $96,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

