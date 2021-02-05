Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.71

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $9.40. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 274,551 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
