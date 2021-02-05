carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CSXXY opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. carsales.com has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $33.72.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

