Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Up 6.8%

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.72. 347,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 314,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $350.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.16 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 56,300 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

