Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Earns Hold Rating from Cowen

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.95% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CRS opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 345.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 304,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 39.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

