Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Earns Hold Rating from Cowen

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.95% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CRS opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.28.
Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Carpenter Technology
Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.