Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 714,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,027,809. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.