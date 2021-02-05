Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Raised by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2,005.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,907 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & comprises about 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 396,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 21.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after buying an additional 300,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. 494,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,027,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $45.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

