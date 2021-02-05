Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$275.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$300.00 to C$275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$255.82.

Get Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) alerts:

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$216.06 on Wednesday. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$214.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$201.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.0800003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.