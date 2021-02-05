Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$275.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$300.00 to C$275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$255.82.
Shares of CJT stock opened at C$216.06 on Wednesday. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$214.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$201.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55.
In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.
Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
