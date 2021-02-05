Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $16.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $341.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $52,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,744 shares of company stock worth $171,428 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 201,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

