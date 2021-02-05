CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $113.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.92. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. FMC’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

