CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $299,000 Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HALO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

HALO opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $981,879.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock worth $9,996,108 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

